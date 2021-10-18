Kawasaki showcases a prototype hybrid motorbike in Japan

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 18, 2021, 12:45 am

Kawasaki prototype hybrid bike with automatic gearshift system showcased

Japanese automaker Kawasaki is planning to introduce 10 new electric and hybrid two-wheelers by 2025. In the latest development, the brand has showcased the first prototype of a hybrid bike in its home country. The model has a sporty design and packs a hybrid powertrain that switches to pure electric mode based on the requirement. It also offers an automatic gearshift system. Here's more.

Design

The bike has a windscreen and black wheels

The hybrid Kawasaki bike sits on a tubular steel frame and has a muscular fuel tank, a lengthy seat section with a battery pack placed below it, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. It also gets designer blacked-out wheels. However, information pertaining to the lighting setup and instrument cluster is currently not available.

Performance

The two-wheeler packs a parallel-twin engine and a 48V battery

The prototype Kawasaki motorcycle packs a parallel-twin engine, an electric motor, and a 48V battery that can be recharged via regenerative systems. In city mode, the bike turns off the combustion engine and uses only electric power. Outside city limits, the electric motor and combustion engine work together to boost performance. An automated gearshift with a servo-operated shifter and automated clutch is also available.

Safety

It sports telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the hybrid Kawasaki motorbike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The production-ready model should offer ABS and other electronic riding aids. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

What about its availability?

The hybrid Kawasaki motorcycle showcased in Japan is a prototype model and it is unclear whether it would head to production. However, the company is expected to launch a fully hybrid model soon.