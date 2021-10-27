2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 debuts with most-powerful V8 engine yet

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 27, 2021, 06:49 pm

Chevrolet reveals its 2023 Corvette Z06 in the US

US automaker Chevrolet has revealed the 2023 iteration of its Corvette Z06 sports car. It is expected to enter production next year. The vehicle has an aggressive design and a luxurious cabin with several features. Under the hood, it is powered by a 5.5-liter V8 engine, which is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 mill in any production car ever. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has cast aluminium wheels and four exhaust tips

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a wide air dam, and sleek swept-back headlights. It is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, and 20-inch front and 21-inch rear cast aluminium wheels (carbon fiber wheels are also available). A large rear wing, narrow taillamps, a spoiler, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 670hp, 5.5-liter engine

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is powered by a 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine that makes 670hp of maximum power and 623Nm of peak torque. The mill comes linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-97km/h in 2.6 seconds.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a head-up display and ventilated seats

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a luxurious cabin, featuring Adrenaline Red upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, a head-up display, wireless phone charger, and a square-shaped multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital gauge cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear-parking sensors, multiple airbags, rear cross-traffic alert, and a blind-spot monitor ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Pricing

Chevrolet will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2023 Corvette Z06 in the US at the time of launch. However, it is expected to bear a starting price-figure of around $90,000 (roughly Rs. 67.5 lakh).