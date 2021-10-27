Tata Punch v/s Nissan Magnite: Which one should you buy?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 27, 2021, 07:17 pm

Tata Punch v/s Nissan Magnite: A comparison

In India, subcompact SUVs are currently the rage as they offer an SUV-like driving experience at a lower cost. Hence, both the Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite are attracting customers. They have sporty looks, spacious cabins with several features, and run on petrol engines. Here, we have compared the two to see which one is a better buy. Here's our comparison.

Exteriors

The Magnite looks more eye-catching

Nissan Magnite is longer, wider, and has more ground clearance compared to Tata Punch. It has a sporty design with an octagonal-shaped grille and L-shaped DRLs. In comparison, the Punch has a boxy stance and flaunts a split-headlight setup and dual-tone paintwork. It is also somewhat taller than the Magnite and offers more boot space (366-liter v/s 336-liter).

Interiors

The Punch's interiors seem more impressive

Nissan Magnite on the left

Both the Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite offer a spacious 5-seater cabin. However, the Punch looks slightly more premium thanks to the dual-tone interiors, blue-accented rectangular AC vents, a 'floating' infotainment console, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. That said, the Magnite seems more utilitarian and is ideal for those who want to avoid any form of distraction while on the road.

Features

From connected car technology to auto climate control

Both the vehicles are equipped with features like auto climate control, key-less entry, USB chargers, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. They also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Punch adds iRA connected car technology, while the Magnite offers an armrest for the center console, rear reading lamp , and luggage hook.

Performance

The Magnite is available with more engine options

The Tata Punch is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 84.48hp/113Nm. The Nissan Magnite runs on a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor offered in two tunes: 98.63hp/160Nm and 98.63hp/152Nm. Both the cars are available with a 5-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. Thus, opting for the Magnite gives you more powertrain options.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Tata Punch starts at Rs. 5.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.09 lakh. The Nissan Magnite falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 5.71-10.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Magnite is our choice because it offers better looks, slightly more equipment, and is available with more engine options as compared to the Tata Punch.