2021 Audi Q5 (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 11:34 am

2021 Audi Q5 (facelift) will be launched in India in November

The Q5 mid-sized SUV used to be the mainstay of Audi's SUV range in India in terms of overall sales. Hence, it is not surprising that the German marque is bringing it back to our market. Compared to the previous iteration, the Q5 (facelift) gets a petrol powertrain along with sharper looks and a lot more equipment. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car has an even bigger single-frame grille

The Q5 (facelift) is still unmistakably an Audi with the trademark single-frame grille which is even bigger now and has an octagonal outline. The front bumper is also sharper looking with bigger air inlets while the larger 19-inch alloy wheels sport a new design. Aluminum roof rails and new LED taillamps further round off the changes.

Interiors

The cabin has a wrap-around dashboard design

Inside, the cockpit has a wrap-around theme with a simple yet airy design. As expected, the quality of materials used inside are quite high though there is a lot of hard plastic used for the dashboard. New to the Q5 (facelift) is the inclusion of a touchscreen infotainment console with an updated interface. There is also a tweaked digital instrument cluster.

Space

Ample glass area makes the cabin airy

At first glance, the Q5 interiors seem spacious while there is ample glass area for the occupants at the rear as well. The seats are pretty comfortable with decent thigh support while legroom and headroom is quite good. However, due to the large central tunnel, the Q5 works best as a 4-seater. The impressive 550-liter boot capacity does make it immensely practical too.

Features

From 3-zone climate control to ambient lighting

Audi has updated the equipment list of the Q5 (facelift) with some crucial additions revolving around the technology aspect. The long list includes a 10.01-inch touchscreen console, a digital instrument cluster, 3-zone climate control, a massive panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and dual-powered front seats. It also gets leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a rear-view camera with park assist, and a 19-speaker premium audio system.

Performance

The engine offers terrific performance

The sole powertrain option available with the Audi Q5 (facelift) is a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor with 250hp/370Nm. Standard is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Q5 also has drive modes which alter throttle response. In terms of driving experience, the engine offers terrific performance along with a responsive gearbox. There is very little lag as the engine feels eager but power delivery is smooth.

Ride quality

It has a comfortable ride quality with an absorbent suspension

The Q5 (facelift) continues to have Quattro four-wheel-drive system as standard which lends optimal grip under challenging terrain. Compared to the rivals, it also has a more comfortable ride quality with an absorbent suspension. The handling of Q5 (facelift) is nimble and stable around corners but the steering continues to be a bit too light. Expect a fuel efficiency of 17km/l.

Our verdict

How much will it cost?

The Audi Q5 (facelift) will be offered in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. Given that the SUV is now locally assembled, a starting price of around Rs. 57 lakh (ex-showroom) can be expected. Overall, the Audi Q5 (facelift) is now a much more appealing proposition owing to its sharper looks, longer equipment list and impressive comfort levels along with added performance.