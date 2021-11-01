Take a look at Neeraj Chopra's special XUV700 Gold Edition

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 12:30 am

Neeraj Chopra takes delivery of Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition

Deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 have started in India and a special version of the car, called Javelin Gold Edition, has been handed over to Olympian Neeraj Chopra. The vehicle has been designed for Tokyo Olympics gold medalists to celebrate their achievements. It flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out but the features and mechanicals remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Chopra thanked Anand Mahindra for the gift

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

Exteriors

The car sports gold inserts and Midnight Black paint job

The Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition owned by Chopra flaunts gold inserts instead of chrome elements, Midnight Black paintwork, and stickers on the front fender as well as the tailgate that denote his javelin throw record of 87.58 meters. The SUV also has a sculpted bonnet, C-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillamps, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Information

It gets petrol and diesel engine options

Mahindra XUV700 draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 197.26hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor offered in three tunes: 152.8hp/360Nm, 182.5hp/420Nm, and 182.5hp/450Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets gold embroidery and seven airbags

The Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition has a spacious cabin featuring seats with fine gold threading, a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Seven airbags, ADAS, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition has been gifted to Chopra and Paralympian Sumit Antil. However, the standard XUV700 starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 22.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).