MG Astor v/s Hyundai CRETA: Which is a better choice?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 31, 2021, 06:45 pm

SUVs are ideal for those seeking a balance between comfort and performance. They sell like hot cakes in India and both the MG Astor as well as Hyundai CRETA are great choices. The cars have an eye-catching design, a premium cabin with loads of tech-based features, and run on BS6-compliant engines. But which one is a better choice? Here's our comparison.

Exteriors

The MG Astor has a more striking front fascia

MG Astor Hyundai CRETA

The MG Astor is longer, wider, and taller in comparison to the Hyundai CRETA. It has a chrome-surrounded 3D grille and hawk-eyed LED headlights. On the other hand, the CRETA has a boxy stance and features a chromed grille with slats, triangular headlamps, and a silvered skid plate. Its wheelbase is also more than the Astor (2,610mm v/s 2,585mm).

Interiors

The Astor also flaunts a sportier cabin

MG Astor Hyundai CRETA

Both the MG Astor and Hyundai CRETA have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. However, the Astor draws more attention thanks to its dual-tone black and red upholstery, circular AC vents, and aluminium accents on the dashboard. That said, the CRETA also has neat-looking interiors sans the bright colors and designer equipment.

Features

From cruise control to an AI assistant

Both the SUVs are equipped with features like key-less entry, parking sensors, USB chargers, multifunctional steering with cruise control, auto climate control, and a sunroof. They also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Astor offers Autonomous Level 2 safety options and an AI assistant, while the CRETA gets a Bose sound system and Blue Link support.

Performance

The CRETA is available with more gearbox and engine choices

The Astor runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine (108.5hp/144Nm) and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill (138hp/220Nm). Hyundai CRETA gets a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill (138hp/242Nm), and 1.5-liter diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm). Transmission duties on the former are handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic and CVT gearbox, while the latter gets a 7-speed DCT unit too. Thus, CRETA offers more gearbox and powertrain choices.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

In India, the MG Astor begins at Rs. 9.78 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.38 lakh, while the Hyundai CRETA falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 10.16-17.87 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Astor is our choice as it offers better looks, more equipment, segment-leading safety features, as well as good performance, while being slightly more affordable.