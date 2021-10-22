MG Astor delivers a maximum fuel-efficiency of 15km/l, reveals leak

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 08:09 pm

MG Astor's mileage figures leaked

The fuel efficiency figures of MG Motor's Astor SUV have been revealed by a leaked internal document. The 1.5-liter petrol engine with manual transmission offers a fuel efficiency of 14-15km/l while the CVT option with the same mill delivers 10-12km/l. The 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine with automatic transmission returns 9-12km/l. The Astor is sold out for 2021 and bookings for 2022 are currently open.

Exteriors

It flaunts a 3D grille and sleek LED headlights

The MG Astor features an attractive look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome surrounded 3D grille, hawk-eyed LED headlamps, a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler is 4,323mm long, 1,809mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,585mm.

Information

Two petrol engine choices are available

The MG Astor comes with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 138.08hp/220Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 108.5hp/144Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, CVT, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there are six speakers and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen

The MG Astor offers a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, an AI assistant, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and parking sensors. It also gets a 6-speaker sound system and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and i-SMART technology. Six airbags, ADAS, and a 360-degree-view camera are available for safety.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

In India, MG Astor starts at Rs. 9.78 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.38 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the second batch are currently underway and deliveries of the first lot will begin from November 1 onwards.