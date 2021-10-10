Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition hatchback finally arrives at dealerships

The Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition, which was launched in India earlier this month, has started making its way to dealerships. The four-wheeler sports matte gray paintwork but shares its design and interiors with the standard Polo. Under the hood, it is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 109hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a honeycomb mesh grille and alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition features a Carbon Steel Matte Gray finish on the roof and bumpers. Meanwhile, the ORVMs and door handles flaunt a gloss black finish. The hatchback has a muscular bonnet, a honeycomb mesh grille, narrow headlamps, wrap-around taillights, a wide air dam, and multi-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,470mm and a length of 3,971mm.

Information

It runs on a 109hp, 1.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 109hp and a peak torque of 175Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle gets five seats and dual airbags

The Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition has a black-colored 5-seater cabin with checkered upholstery, a power steering wheel with cruise control, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and key-less entry. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD. It also packs a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition: Pricing

In India, the Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition hatchback carries a price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the standard version of the Polo falls in the Rs. 6.27-9.99 lakh price bracket (all prices, ex-showroom).