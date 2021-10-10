Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be launched on October 28

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 10, 2021, 01:59 pm

Bajaj Auto will launch its Pulsar 250 motorbike in India on October 28. It will be available in two iterations: naked and semi-faired. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have an aggressive design and shall get a full-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument console. It will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 249cc single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have Bluetooth connectivity and split-style seats

Both versions of Bajaj Pulsar 250 will have a muscular fuel tank, a side-mounted upswept exhaust, an engine underbelly cowl, a clip-on handlebar, and split-style seats with a pillion grab rail. The bike will pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and should ride on alloy wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight will be revealed later.

Information

It will run on a 24hp, 249cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 249cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The mill should generate around 24hp of power and 20Nm of peak torque.

Safety

It will get telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Bajaj Pulsar 250: Pricing

In India, the naked version of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.6 lakh, while the semi-faired iteration should carry a premium of around Rs. 10,000 over it (all prices, ex-showroom).