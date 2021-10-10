Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition teased; to be launched soon

Hero teases Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition in India

Hero MotoCorp has teased a new bike on social media. It is expected to be the Stealth Edition of its Xtreme 160R model and should be launched in India soon. The new variant will flaunt a dark matte shade, new badging, and is likely to get features such as Bluetooth connectivity. It might run on a 163cc, single-cylinder, two-valve engine. Here are more details.

Take a look at the teaser

Design

The bike will have full-LED lighting and alloy wheels

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will sit on a tubular frame, and have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, dark matte paintwork, and refreshed badging. The bike will pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation, an all-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on alloy wheels.

Information

It will run on a 15hp, 163cc engine

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will run on a BS6-compliant 163cc, single-cylinder, two-valve engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor should generate 15.2hp of power at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

Safety

It will get disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition: Pricing and availability

Hero MotoCorp will announce the pricing and availability details of the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition bike in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).