Yamaha Aerox 155 World GP Edition debuts in Indonesia

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 10, 2021, 12:45 am

Yamaha unveils Aerox 155 World GP Edition in Indonesia

To commemorate 60 years of its motorsport heritage, Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the World GP 60th Anniversary Edition of its Aerox 155 scooter in Indonesia. The new variant flaunts a special livery that combines white paintwork with bronze-colored wheels, a red front fender, and a speed block pattern on the side panels. However, the features and mechanicals remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has full-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity

The Yamaha Aerox 155 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, multi-function key slot, a USB charging port, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter packs a 5.8-inch LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 5.5 liters and weighs 126kg.

Information

It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha Aerox 155 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition runs on a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 15.2hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha Aerox 155 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

How much does it cost?

In Indonesia, the Yamaha Aerox 155 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition carries a price tag of IDR 29,900,000 (around Rs. 1.56 lakh). However, it is unlikely to make its way to our shores.