Suzuki's Chinese partner Haojue has unveiled the XCR300 motorbike in its home country. It is positioned below the DR300 in the company's line-up. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design and is available with a split headlight cluster as well as an LCD instrument console. It is powered by a 298cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates 28.4hp of power. Here are more details.

The bike has a visor and twin exhausts

The Haojue XCR300 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, twin upswept exhausts, golden-colored front forks, center-set footpegs, and a small visor on the front. The bike packs a digital negative LCD instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels shod in Pirelli Rosso 3 tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 16 liters.

It runs on a 28hp, 298cc engine

The Haojue XCR300 draws power from a 298cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 28.4hp and a peak torque of 27.8Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

There are disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Haojue XCR300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm KYB-sourced inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Haojue XCR300: Pricing and availability

In China, the Haojue XCR300 has been priced at an equivalent of Rs. 3.23 lakh. The bike will not arrive in India as it does not meet the Euro-5/BS6 emission standards. Also, the brand has no presence here.