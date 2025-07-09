'CBFC not meant to censor...': Shahana Goswami addresses 'Santosh' controversy

Shahana Goswami's film Santosh made waves at prestigious global platforms like the Oscars, Cannes, and the BAFTAs. However, its release in India has been stalled by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to objections over police violence and Islamophobia. Goswami expressed her disappointment with these cuts, stating that "the CBFC is meant to be a board of certification, not of censorship."

Film's journey 'Santosh'—Britain's official entry for Oscars 2025 Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh tells the story of a widow who takes her deceased husband's job as a police constable. She gets embroiled in the investigation of a Dalit teenager's rape and murder. Despite its critical acclaim, including being Britain's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, its release in India has been delayed due to the CBFC's objections.

Actor's stance Board meant to dictate who should have access to film Goswami questioned the CBFC's role in dictating who should have access to a film. Speaking to Mid-Day, she said, "[The board] is only meant to dictate who should have access to the film or not; they should leave the choice to people to engage with [a film] based on its certification." "So, in [its absence], there is a sense of disappointment." "If there is more dissent on the matter, there may be a shift."