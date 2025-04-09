CBFC removes caste references from 'Phule'—a biopic on social reformers
What's the story
Is it a biopic on social reformers if mention of caste discrimination gets erased?
The Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) recent step to cut scenes and dialogues referring to the caste system in the upcoming biopic Phule has raised such questions.
Starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, the film is based on 19th-century social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.
As many of us read in school textbooks, the Phules pioneered women's education in India and fought for social equality.
Film synopsis
'Phule' biopic: These changes were carried out
Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, Phule is a biopic paying tribute to the social reformer couple who worked tirelessly toward the betterment of society.
It received a U certificate (suitable for all ages) after references to Manu, the architect of the Manusmriti, the words "Shudra" and "Mahar," among others, were edited/removed.
As per CBFC data, shared by journalist Aroon Deep on X, a scene of a man sweeping with a broom was also replaced.
Twitter Post
Check out the changes here
In the upcoming film PHULE, a biopic of Jyotibai Phule, the Censor Board in India removed depictions of the very discrimination she fought. #CBFCWatch pic.twitter.com/bCCLMebQw5— Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) April 9, 2025
Community dialogue
Earlier, director Mahadevan addressed community concerns, changed release date
Speaking to Mid-Day, director Mahadevan revealed that the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj representatives met him recently. They were worried about how their community was portrayed in Phule.
Mahadevan said, "When I met the representatives and told them about how we've shown that some Brahmins helped Jyotiba Phule set up 20 schools, they were happy."
He stressed he wouldn't malign his community, as he was a "staunch Brahmin."
To ensure a peaceful release, Phule will now premiere on April 25.