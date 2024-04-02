Next Article

Box office collection: 'Madgaon Express' fails to gain momentum

By Aikantik Bag 09:59 am Apr 02, 202409:59 am

What's the story Excel Entertainment is known for its trademark buddy comedies infused with a tinge of travel. The makers recently released their latest offering Madgaon Express, and the laughter riot started as a decent money spinner at the box office. However, in the second week, it is struggling for momentum and facing steep competition from other bigger and newer releases.

Aiming for the ₹25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kunal Kemmu directorial earned ₹50 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned ₹17.65 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from critics and viewers but is failing to hold the fort against the female-led heist comedy Crew. The cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Chhaya Kadam, Upendra Limaye, and Divyenndu, among others.

