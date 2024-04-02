Next Article

Box office collection: 'Aadujeevitham' showcases impressive hold on first Monday

By Aikantik Bag 09:47 am Apr 02, 202409:47 am

What's the story Prithviraj Sukumaran is a bonafide star of Malayalam movies and over the years, he has built a reputation in the pan-India circuit as well. The actor's labor of love Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life has finally seen the light of day after a decade and is running successfully in theaters. After a splendid opening weekend, the movie passed the first Monday test easily.

Box office

Marching toward the ₹50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Blessy directorial earned ₹5.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned ₹35.55 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers, especially for its narrative and stark visuals. The cast includes Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Talib Al Balushi, and Shobha Mohan, among others. The music is helmed by AR Rahman.

