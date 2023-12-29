Box office collection: 'Salaar' surpasses Rs. 300cr mark in India

Box office collection: 'Salaar' surpasses Rs. 300cr mark in India

By Aikantik Bag 11:37 am Dec 29, 2023

'Salaar' box office collection

Rebel Star Prabhas is back with a bang with the actioner Salaar, released on Friday. The movie has been on a money-minting spree, and despite competition from Dunki, the Prashant Neel directorial has an upper hand on the commercial front. Though it crossed Rs. 500 crore globally, it has been witnessing a drop in collections and seeks to leverage the New Year weekend.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 13.9 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 309.3 crore in India amid mixed reviews. The movie has been termed Ugramm (Neel's directorial debut) on steroids, while Neel recently clarified it isn't a remake Ugramm. Salaar's cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy, among others.

