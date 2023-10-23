'Salaar,' 'Kalki 2898 AD': Birthday boy Prabhas's upcoming films

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Salaar,' 'Kalki 2898 AD': Birthday boy Prabhas's upcoming films

By Isha Sharma 04:15 am Oct 23, 202304:15 am

Happy birthday, Prabhas!

"Rebel Star" and Telugu film industry's "darling," Prabhas stepped into the 44th year of his life on Monday. An actor who can be credited with being the first face of the "pan-India" phenomenon through his unparalleled Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has all the markings of a true-blue superstar. On his birthday, let's take a look at his exciting list of upcoming projects.

2/7

'Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire'

Earlier slated for a September 28 release, Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire was later scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Its description on IMDb reads, "A gang leader tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs." Salaar also stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Tinnu Anand, among others.

3/7

'Kalki 2898 AD'

Nag Ashwin's anxiously awaited Kalki 2898 AD is surrounded by a lot of razzmatazz, which is easily comprehended by its mammoth budget, and a stupendous star cast comprising Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Haasan has recently been roped in to play the antagonist in the film, while others' roles are currently veiled. Kalki 2898 AD will storm into cinemas in 2024.

4/7

'Spirit'

For Spirit, Prabhas will join hands with Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had a dream run at the box office with the first two ventures. Though the project was announced back in 2021, there have been no major updates about it in recent months. The multilingual film will feature Prabhas in the role of a police officer.

5/7

'Raja Deluxe'

Raja Deluxe will be helmed by Maruthi Dasari (Bhale Bhale Magadivoy). Said to be a horror comedy, it reportedly has three female actors in the lead roles: Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. The film is being produced by People's Media Factory. Sanjay Dutt is also likely to star in it, while Prabhas began shooting for it in December 2022, per reports.

6/7

Untitled film with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Prabhas will also reportedly appear in a film helmed by Leo and Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, it won't be part of the acclaimed Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will serve as a standalone project. "[This untitled project] will begin after both of us complete our respective projects," Kangaraj had said. When these two titans collaborate, the box office is expected to be taken over!

7/7

'Ravanam'

After Salaar, Prabhas and Neel will reportedly reunite for Ravanam. Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju (Mr. Perfect) confirmed the project in January 2023. He also promised that it would feature "cutting-edge VFX that will leave audiences amazed." Other details, including the cast members, plot, budget, and crew, are not out yet, but the makers are expected to reveal them in the next few months.