Taapsee Pannu's 'Dhak Dhak' releasing on October 13: Report

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 26, 2023 | 02:54 pm 2 min read

Everything about Taapsee Pannu-backed 'Dhak Dhak'

The highly-anticipated coming-of-age road trip drama, Dhak Dhak, backed by Taapsee Pannu, is set to grace theaters on October 13, reportedly. Directed by debutant Tarun Dudeja, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi. Here is everything you need to know about this film before it hits the big screens.

Why does this story matter?

Dhak Dhak will mark Pannu's second production venture after Ajay Bahl's horror-thriller Blurr. To note, in 2021, Pannu launched her own production house, Outsiders Films, in collaboration with Pranjal Khandhdiya—a producer known for backing Soorma and Piku. With Outsiders Films, Pannu aims to give back to the industry and create opportunities for talented individuals who, like herself, come from non-filmy backgrounds.

Meet the crew and cast of 'Dhak Dhak'

As per a Pinkvilla report, Dhak Dhak will be released in theaters on October 13. An official confirmation is still pending. Meanwhile, Dhak Dhak promises to offer a unique visual experience with its stunning views and picturesque locations. Produced by Outsiders Films and Viacom18 Studios in association with BLM Pictures, the movie has been written by Parijat Joshi.

Viacom18 Studios unveils promotional strategy

As per the abovementioned report, the makers will announce the release date on Wednesday (September 27), followed by the trailer launch on October 3. To recall, the project was announced in May 2022. Speaking about the film and the shoot, actor Shah, earlier said in a statement, "If someone had told me six months ago that I would be riding a bike all the way to Ladakh at 65, I would have laughed!"

What is the story of 'Dhak Dhak'?

Billed as a first-of-its-kind story, the film weaves a heartwarming tale of four characters, embarking on a memorable bike journey to the world's highest motorable pass. Notably, it has become the first-ever movie unit to embark on a road trip from Delhi to Khardung La, the world's highest motorable pass in Ladakh.

Quick look at Pannu's upcoming acting projects

On the acting front, Pannu has three movies lined up: Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan; Kanika Dhillon-penned Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Woh Ladki Hai Kahan with Pratik Gandhi. Additionally, Pannu is set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Mudassar Aziz's comedy entertainer, Khel Khel Mein, which begins filming next month in London, reportedly.

