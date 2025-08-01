Zak Crawley races past 7,500 First-Class runs: Key stats
England opener Zak Crawley has brought up 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The aggressive batsman attained the milestone with his 14th run in the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval. Crawley has been a vital part of England's Test unit in recent years. Over 3,200 of his FC runs have come in England whites. Here are his stats.
Stats
12 tons in FC cricket
Playing his 134th FC game, Crawley has completed 7,500 runs, as his average of 32-plus has a significant scope for improvement. He has tallied 12 tons and 44 fifties in the format. Notably, Crawley made his Test debut in December 2019, just over two years after making his FC debut. He has formed a solid opening pair with Ben Duckett in Tests.
Tests
Dissecting his Test numbers
Coming to his overall Test career, Crawley has raced past 3,230 runs at 31-plus from 59 games. This includes 18 fifties besides five tons. Versus India, Crawley has amassed 780-plus runs at 30-plus from 14 matches. Notably, he smashed 267 off 393 balls in the 2020 Southampton Test against Pakistan. This remains the third-highest individual score in ICC World Test Championship history.