Zak Crawley races past 7,500 First-Class runs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:39 pm Aug 01, 2025

England opener Zak Crawley has brought up 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The aggressive batsman attained the milestone with his 14th run in the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval. Crawley has been a vital part of England's Test unit in recent years. Over 3,200 of his FC runs have come in England whites. Here are his stats.