List of records shattered by Joe Root in Manchester Test

Joe Root shattered several records with his brilliant knock of 150 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford , Manchester. The right-handed batsman faced a total of 248 deliveries and hit 14 fours during his innings. His second consecutive century against India powered England in their first innings. Here we look at the records Root scripted en route to his 38th Test hundred.

#1 First Englishman with 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford With his 22nd run, Root became the first batter to complete 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, Manchester. Before this game, he had 978 runs at an incredible average of 65.20 here. He now owns two tons and seven half-centuries in Manchester. With this achievement, Root joined Graham Gooch and Alastair Cook as only the third Englishman to score over 1,000 Test runs at two different English venues. Notably, Root boasts 2,526 Test runs at Lord's.

#2 Root goes past Dravid and Kallis With his 31st run in the game, Root went past the Test run tallies of legendary players Jacques Kallis (South Africa) and Rahul Dravid (India). This fear made him the third-highest run-scorer in Test history. Before the Manchester game, Kallis and Dravid were third and fourth on the list with 13,289 and 13,288 runs respectively.

#3 18,500 runs in First-Class cricket Root also went past 18,500 runs (now 18,555) in First-Class cricket, attaining the mark with his 95th run of the contest. Playing his 231st FC match, Root has reached the landmark in 404 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Root has raced to 52 FC tons, including 38 in Tests. In addition, he has bagged 88 fifties with 66 of them coming for England. Root averages over 50 in FC cricket.

#4 Root equals Sangakkara in terms of Test centuries With this 38th Test century, Root became the joint fourth-highest centurion, equaling Kumar Sangakkara. He is now only behind Tendulkar (51), Kallis (45), and Ponting (41) in terms of centuries. He needs just four three-figure scores to go past Ponting. Meanwhile, no other active cricketer has even 37 tons or 11,000 runs in Test cricket.

#5 Root surpasses Ponting to become 2nd-highest scorer in Tests After surpassing Kallis and Dravid, Root surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the 2nd-highest scorer in Tests. Root came into this match needing 120 more to break Ponting's tally of 13,378 Test runs. With the 150-run knock, Root has raced to a total of 13,409 runs across 157 Tests at 51.17. He is now only behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) in terms of runs in Tests.

#6 Most hundreds against India in Tests Root now has 12 Test centuries against India, the most by any player in the world. The ongoing match is his 34th Test against India. With this knock of 150, Root raced to 3,249 Test runs versus India at 59.07 (50s: 12). Root broke the tie with Australia's Steve Smith to become the batter with the most Test tons vs India.

#7 Joint third-most hundreds against an opponent As per Cricbuzz, Root's tally of 12 Test tons against India is now the joint-third most for a batter against an opposition in Tests. He joined Australia's Steve Smith and England's Jack Hobbs, both of whom boast 12 tons in the Ashes. Australia's Don Bradman (19 vs England) and Sunil Gavaskar (13 vs West Indies) are the ones ahead of the trio.

#8 Second-most 50-plus scores in Test cricket With his innings, Root also surpassed Kallis and Ponting to become the player with the most 50-plus scores in Test cricket. He now has 104 scores of over 50 runs, one more than Kallis and Ponting's tally of 103 each. Only India's Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him with a staggering 119 50-plus scores in Tests.

#9 Most runs against a bowler in Tests Root also holds the record for most runs scored in Test cricket against a single bowler. He has scored 588 runs against India's Ravindra Jadeja in Tests, surpassing Steve Smith's tally of 577 runs against England's Stuart Broad. Root's tally against Jadeja includes nine dismissals and a fine average of 65.33. No other spinner has dismissed Root more often in whites.

#10 Most hundreds against an opponent at home The 150 in Manchester was Root's ninth ton against India in home Tests - which is now the most by a batter against an opponent in home matches. Bradman previously held the record with eight centuries against England. Root's tally of 1,977 runs against India in home Tests is also the most for any batter. He displaced Ponting (1,893) at the top during his stay.