Joe Root becomes 2nd-highest scorer in Tests, surpasses Ricky Ponting 

England batting ace Joe Root has continued to make records in the ongoing 4th Test against India in Manchester. Root, who started Day 3 by surpassing Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become the 3rd-highest scorer in Tests, has now climbed another spot. The veteran has surpassed Ricky Ponting's Test runs tally to become the 2nd-highest scorer. Here's more.

Runs Root goes past Ponting and is behind Tendulkar Root came into this match needing 120 more to break Ponting's tally of 13,378 Test runs. And now, he has done that after reaching a record-equaling 38th century in Tests. Root is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of runs in Tests. Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs at 53.78 from 200 matches.

Information Root went past Kallis and Dravid earlier on Day 3 Earlier on Day 3, Root went past the Test run tallies of legendary players Kallis and Dravid. Root accomplished this milestone with his 31st run. Kallis and Dravid hammered 13,289 and 13,288 runs respectively in their Test careers.

Do you know? Root equals Kumar Sangakkara with 38th Test hundred Root hit his 38th hundred in Test cricket. With this century, he became the joint fourth-highest centurion, equaling Kumar Sangakkara. Root now owns the joint fourth-most tons in Tests. He is behind Tendulkar (51), Kallis (45) and Ponting (41) in terms of centuries.