T20I Tri-series final: Can South Africa stop unbeaten New Zealand?

The highly anticipated T20I tri-series final between South Africa and New Zealand is set to take place on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club. Both teams have been in good form, but New Zealand have the upper hand after winning all four of their matches in the tournament so far. South Africa, on the other hand, are yet to find their footing against New Zealand in this competition as they search for a settled combination with an inexperienced squad.

Team dynamics South Africa's struggles vs New Zealand South Africa have been struggling with a top order that has not been firing, leaving them a batter short in most matches. This is something they will need to address in the final against New Zealand. Meanwhile, New Zealand have been consistent throughout the tournament across departments despite missing some key players. Coach Rob Walter used this opportunity to test depth and see how his team performs under pressure.

Recent results South Africa aim to bounce back Under Conrad's leadership, South Africa has managed to beat Zimbabwe twice but failed against New Zealand. Despite having a stronger playing group for the upcoming Australia tour, Conrad would want his team to put up a good show against New Zealand in the final. This match will also be an opportunity for Reeza Hendricks, who was dropped from South Africa's white-ball sides for the Australia tour, to prove himself ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

Team selection A look at the probable playing XIs SA predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Senuran Muthusamy, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter/Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi. NZ predicted XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Will O'Rourke, Matt Henry/Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy.

Information A look at the pitch report Batting first for teams in early afternoon has proved to be tricky here in Harare. Seamers sticking to back of a length have seen things being effective. It has been difficult for spinners to be consistent and pick bulk of wickets.