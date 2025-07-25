T20I Tri-series final: Can South Africa stop unbeaten New Zealand?
What's the story
The highly anticipated T20I tri-series final between South Africa and New Zealand is set to take place on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club. Both teams have been in good form, but New Zealand have the upper hand after winning all four of their matches in the tournament so far. South Africa, on the other hand, are yet to find their footing against New Zealand in this competition as they search for a settled combination with an inexperienced squad.
Team dynamics
South Africa's struggles vs New Zealand
South Africa have been struggling with a top order that has not been firing, leaving them a batter short in most matches. This is something they will need to address in the final against New Zealand. Meanwhile, New Zealand have been consistent throughout the tournament across departments despite missing some key players. Coach Rob Walter used this opportunity to test depth and see how his team performs under pressure.
Recent results
South Africa aim to bounce back
Under Conrad's leadership, South Africa has managed to beat Zimbabwe twice but failed against New Zealand. Despite having a stronger playing group for the upcoming Australia tour, Conrad would want his team to put up a good show against New Zealand in the final. This match will also be an opportunity for Reeza Hendricks, who was dropped from South Africa's white-ball sides for the Australia tour, to prove himself ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.
Team selection
A look at the probable playing XIs
SA predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Senuran Muthusamy, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter/Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi. NZ predicted XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Will O'Rourke, Matt Henry/Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy.
Information
A look at the pitch report
Batting first for teams in early afternoon has proved to be tricky here in Harare. Seamers sticking to back of a length have seen things being effective. It has been difficult for spinners to be consistent and pick bulk of wickets.
Stats
Here are the key stats ahead of the match
In terms of the H2H record, South Africa and New Zealand have met 17 times in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, South Africa hold an 11-6 advantage. Devon Conway is 5 runs shy of completing the mark of 1,500 in T20Is. He owns 1,495 runs at 38.33. Ish Sodhi became the 3rd bowler to complete 150 T20I wickets in NZ's previous match versus Zimbabwe. Overall, he has 316 T20 wickets. Reeza Hendricks owns 7,753 runs from 225 T20s at 34.15.
