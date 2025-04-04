What's the story

The final match of the ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, April 5.

The home side has already won the first two matches, while Pakistan hope to end their tour on a high note.

Despite the struggles throughout this tour, including a 1-4 loss in the T20I series and two consecutive defeats in ODIs, they are keen to finish strong.

Here is the preview.