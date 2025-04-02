IPL 2025, KKR vs SRH: Match preview and stats
What's the story
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Thursday at Eden Gardens.
Both teams have had a slow start this season, having managed just one win each from their three matches so far.
Last year's finalists, KKR and SRH, will look to regain momentum from this encounter.
Here's the match preview and key stats.
Batting woes
KKR's batting has rode on inconsistency
Defending champions KKR have not quite impressed with the bat this season. In the first clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they collapsed after being 110/1 at one stage.
In their 2nd game of the season, KKR did a reasonable job, surpassing Rajasthan Royals' 151/9.
A paltry 116 against Mumbai Indians next saw them get wiped out.
The team's batting woes are apparent with consistency lacking and question marks looming on middle-order batters.
KKR need to improve drastically in this department.
SRH
What about SRH?
SRH have got scores worth 286/6, 190/9 and 163 in IPL 2025. After winning their first clash, they suffered defeats in their next two outings.
Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen remain their biggest threats. Nitish Reddy has also contributed with his cameos.
SRH have a better batting firepower compared to KKR and this is where things could work for them.
The side led by Pat Cummins will hope to catch KKR short in what is a massive contest.
Record
KKR's home advantage and H2H record
Despite the challenges, KKR can take heart from Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals who managed to restrict SRH batters with early breakthroughs.
The two sides have met 28 times in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR have won 18 games in addition to losing nine. One game was tied.
At Eden Gardens, the two teams have met 10 times. KKR hold a 7-3 win-loss record.
Stats
A look at the key stats ahead of the match
Head is SRH's top scorer in the IPL 2025 season. He owns 136 runs from three matches at 45.33 (50s: 1). He has struck at 191.54.
Across three matches, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane owns 85 runs this season at 28.33. Notably, veteran Rahane has scored 478 runs versus SRH in the IPL at 25.15.
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has claimed three wickets this season at 24 (ER: 6.54).
KKR's Sunil Narine has struggled against SRH, claiming 14 scalps at 44.85.
Probable XIs
A look at the probable XIs
KKR probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora.
SRH probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.
Impact Player: Adam Zampa.
