What's the story

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

Both teams have had a slow start this season, having managed just one win each from their three matches so far.

Last year's finalists, KKR and SRH, will look to regain momentum from this encounter.

Here's the match preview and key stats.