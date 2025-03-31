What's the story

In a sensational debut, left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar picked up 4/24, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 12 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium.

The defending champions were bundled out for a mere 116/6 while batting first.

MI comfortably chased down the total to record their maiden win this season.

Here are the key stats.