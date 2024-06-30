In brief Simplifying... In brief In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Jones, and Quinton de Kock made the fastest half-centuries.

Sharma topped the list with a 19-ball fifty against Australia, followed by Jones' 22-ball fifty for the USA against Canada, and de Kock's 22-ball fifty for South Africa against England.

Their powerful performances significantly contributed to their teams' victories. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Heinrich Klaasen slammed a 23-ball half-century in the final (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding the fastest half-centuries in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:57 pm Jun 30, 202412:57 pm

What's the story India lifted the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. A fiery half-century from Heinrich Klaasen went in vain as the Proteas side couldn't accomplish the 177-run target at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Notably, the South African dasher brought up his fifty off just 23 balls. Let's decode the fastest fifties in T20 WC 2024.

#4

Heinrich Klaasen - 23 balls

SA were 70/3 when Klaasen arrived in the middle. He joined forces with Quinton de Kock (39) as the duo added 36 runs. The former then dominated a 45-run stand with David Miller, which seemingly knocked India out. Klaasen, who registered a 23-ball fifty, ended up scoring 52 off 27 balls (2 fours, 5 sixes). SA werem, however, restricted to 169/8.

#3

Quinton de Kock - 22 balls

Quinton de Kock slammed a fluent 65 from 38 balls against England in the Super 8 game in St Lucia (4 fours, 4 sixes). The South African opener was aggressive from the outset as SA managed 63/0 in the powerplay. De Kock brought up a 22-ball fifty thereafter. His efforts meant SA finished at 163/6 and later clinched the contest by seven runs.

#2

Aaron Jones - 22 balls

USA chased down 195 against Canada in the tournament opener in Dallas. Aaron Jones was at his destructive best as he hammered the fastest T20I fifty by a USA batter, off 22 balls. The USA batter remained unbeaten, having scored 94 off just 40 balls. He hammered four boundaries besides 10 maximums. His efforts meant USA got home in just 17.4 overs.

#1

Rohit Sharma - 19 balls

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's 19-ball fifty against Australia tops this elite list. Rohit bashed the Australian bowlers in Gros Islet as he completed his fifty in the sixth over. The swashbuckler went on to smash a 41-ball 92 as he smoked seven boundaries and eight sixes. His efforts meant India finished at 205/5 and later won by 24 runs.