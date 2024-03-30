Next Article

IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings: Key stats

11:42 pm Mar 30, 2024

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants beat the Punjab Kings in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday. LSG posted a commendable 199/8, riding on Quinton de Kock's valuable 54. PBKS enjoyed a great start with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow adding 102 runs. However, LSG hit back with Mayank Yadav claiming a three-fer. PBKS finished with 178/5.

Summary

Here's the match summary

LSG lost two wickets inside the powerplay but kept the momentum going. De Kock fought hard for his 54-run knock. Nicholas Pooran entertained Lucknow fans with a brisk 42. Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 43. For Punjab, Sam Curran claimed 3/28 from his four overs. PBKS openers Dhawan and Bairstow added a century-plus stand. Mayank bowled brilliantly, as Dhawan's 70 wasn't enough.

QDK

Quinton de Kock registers his 21st IPL half-century

De Kock's 38-ball 54 was laced with five fours and two sixes. He struck at 42.11. As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock has raced to 2,965 runs from 98 IPL matches. He averages 32.22 (SR: 134.22). In addition to the 21 fifties, de Kock has two centuries. De Kock has 423 runs in 12 matches versus PBKS at 38.45.

Pooran

Pooran plays an entertaining knock

Pooran's knock was laced with three fours and three sixes (SR: 200). Pooran has raced to 1,376 runs from 68 IPL matches at 28.67. His strike rate is 157.80. Pooran is closing in on 100 IPL sixes (98). In two matches this season, the southpaw has scored 106 runs, including a 64*. His strike rate is 170-plus this season (170.97).

Curran

Sam Curran shines with 3/28 versus LSG

Playing his 49th IPL match, Curran has raced to 46 scalps at 33.74. In the ongoing season, Curran has four wickets from three matches at 17. In 26 matches for Punjab, Curran has managed 24 scalps at 36.66. Curran made his IPL debut in 2019 and has claimed 10-plus scalps in three different seasons.

Dhawan

51st IPL fifty for Dhawan

Dhawan's 70 from 50 balls had seven fours and three sixes. His strike rate was 140. Dhawan has raced to 6,754 runs at 35.54. He owns 51 fifties and two centuries. In 28 matches for the Kings, Dhawan has 970 runs at 40.41. He surpassed Yuvraj Singh's tally for Punjab (959 runs). Dhawan hit his maiden fifty versus LSG.

Records

Dhawan's unique record and Punjab's maiden century-plus stand versus LSG

Dhawan managed 41 from 25 balls in the powerplay (overs 1-6). As per Cricbuzz, for the 4th time in his IPL career, Dhawan scored 40-plus runs in the PP overs. Dhawan and Bairstow's 102-run stand is Punjab's maiden century-plus stand against LSG in the IPL (any wicket). It was also Punjab's 12th century-plus stand for the opening wicket overall.

Information

Bairstow races to 1,350 IPL runs

Bairstow played his part for PBKS with a 29-ball 42. He hit three fours and three sixes. In 42 IPL matches, former SRH batter Bairstow now owns 1,350 runs at 34.62. His strike rate reads 143.16.

Key numbers

Decoding the key stats

Dhawan faltered toward the end of his knock. In the last 15 balls he faced, the senior player scored just 15 runs. He hit his 19th fifty in a losing cause. It's now third-highest after Virat Kohli (28) and David Warner (25). LSG were superb in the final 10 overs, claiming five scalps and conceding just 61 runs.

Information

Livingstone gets past 900 IPL runs

Liam Livingstone tried his heroics at the death with a 17-ball 28*. He hammered two fours and two sixes. Livingstone has gone past 900 IPL runs (911) at 31.41. His IPL strike rate is a handsome 163.54.