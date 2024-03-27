Next Article

Heinrich Klaasen hit a sparkling unbeaten 80 versus the Mumbai Indians (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: SRH's Heinrich Klaasen hits his second successive fifty

By Rajdeep Saha 10:28 pm Mar 27, 202410:28 pm

What's the story Heinrich Klaasen hit a sparkling unbeaten 80 versus the Mumbai Indians in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Wednesday. Klaasen came to the crease when Sunrisers Hyderabad were 161/3 after 11 overs. He shared an unbeaten 116-run stand alongside Aiden Markram to help SRH post the highest score in IPL history. SRH ended up with 277/3.

Knock

A breezy knock from Klaasen's blade

SRH were off to a flier with Travis Head attacking the MI bowlers. After Mayank Agarwal's dismissal (45/1), Head and Abhishek Sharma added 68 runs in 3.4 overs. Abhishek continued his exploits before Klaasen joined Markram and helped SRH post 277/3. Klaasen looked in prime form and dissolved the MI bowlers with ease. He smashed four fours and seven sixes (SR: 235.29).

Runs

Klaasen smashes his 4th IPL fifty

Klaasen smashed a 63-run knock from 29 balls versus KKR in SRH's first clash this season. SRH lost the match by four runs, chasing 208 at Eden Gardens. With this 80*, Klaasen has 143 runs in IPL 2024 (highest). Overall, the South African dasher owns 657 runs from 21 IPL matches at 43.80 (SR: 176.14). He registered his fourth IPL fifty (100s: 1).

Information

26th T20 fifty for Klaasen

Klaasen surpassed 4,000 T20 runs in the match versus KKR. He has now raced to 4,123 runs at an average of over 32. His strike rate is above 151. Klaasen owns two centuries and 26 fifties in the 20-over format. He has clobbered 219 sixes.

SRH

SRH smash the highest IPL score, break RCB's record

As mentioned, Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed a mammoth 277/3 in 20 overs. With this score, SRH have posted the highest team total in IPL history. They broke the previous best record of 263/5 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013. Head scored a 24-ball 62. Abhishek hit the fastest half-century for SRH in IPL. Klaasen then took charge with a majestic 80*.

Information

Partnership record between Markram and Klaasen

As per Cricbuzz, Markram and Klaasen have registered the highest partnership for 4th wicket or below for SRH in the IPL. Their unbeaten 116-run stand broke the previous best record of 93* runs between Moises Henriques and Yuvraj Singh vs DC, Delhi, 2017.