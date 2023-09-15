David Miller races to 4,000 ODI runs: Decoding his stats

Sports

David Miller races to 4,000 ODI runs: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 15, 2023 | 08:04 pm 2 min read

South African dasher David Miller has completed 4,000 runs in ODI cricket

South African dasher David Miller has completed 4,000 runs in ODI cricket. The southpaw accomplished the feat with a sensational half-century against Australia in the fourth ODI at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Miller entered the game, requiring 55 runs to get the landmark. He has been a vital cog of SA's white-ball teams for over a decade. Here we look at his stats.

4,000 ODI runs Miller

Miller touched the 4,000-run mark in 136 innings of 159 ODIs. He made his debut in the format back in 2010. While he averages over 41 in the format, his strike rate is more than 100. The tally includes five tons and 22 fifties. 139 reads his highest score in the format. Meanwhile, Miller became the 13th SA batter to get the mark.

The third batter with this double

Miller is now among the only three batters with a 40-plus average and a 100-plus strike rate in ODI cricket (Minimum: 4,000 runs). He joined England's current white-ball skipper Jos Buttler (41.57 and 118.00) and his former SA teammate AB de Villiers (53.50 and 101.09) in the elite club. Meanwhile, Miller has been dismissed on duck nine times in ODIs.

Third-most runs for SA batting at number five or lower

Over 3,900 of Miller's ODI runs have come batting at number five or lower. Only Jonty Rhodes (4,750) and Mark Boucher (3,986) have accumulated more ODI runs for SA while batting at these positions. While Miller has opened once in the ODI four, he has batted four times at number four. He has accumulated 104 runs combined in these five games.

Share this timeline