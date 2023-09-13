Asia Cup: Sri Lanka's hero Dunith Wellalage scripts these records

Written by Parth Dhall September 13, 2023 | 05:10 pm 3 min read

Dunith Wellalage recorded his maiden ODI fifer (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage became the talk of the town for his heroics against India in the Asia Cup 2023. The 20-year-old rattled the Indian batting line-up as their innings folded for a mere 213. The Indian batters couldn't read him, which brought back the memories of Ajantha Mendis's hostile bowling in 2008. Wellalage then smashed a brilliant 42*, albeit in a losing cause.

Wellalage wreaks havoc with his maiden ODI fifer

Left-arm spinner Wellalage ran through India's top and middle order. He dismissed Shubman Gill on his first delivery of the match. Wellalage dismissed both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his next two overs. The Lankan spinner got rid of KL Rahul, who added 63 runs with Ishan Kishan. Wellalage completed his maiden ODI fifer by removing Hardik Pandya on his match's final delivery.

Fourth SL spinner with ODI fifer against India

Wellalage took five wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs. He has become just the fourth Sri Lankan spinner to take a fifer against India in the 50-over format. He joins Muthiah Muralidaran, Ajantha Mendis, and Akila Dananjaya on this list. However, Wellalage remains the only left-arm spinner to have taken an ODI fifer against the Men in Blue.

Wellalage shines with the bat too

Wellalage nearly stole a win for SL with the bat. He came to the middle when SL were tottering on 99/6. The left-handed batter added 63 runs with Dhananjaya de Silva. However, Dhananjaya then departed, playing a rash stroke. Wellalage, who lacked support thereafter, finished on an unbeaten 42(46). He smashed three fours and a six on a track where the ball turned square.

Wellalage records this double

Wellalage has become the fourth Sri Lankan to register the double of a five-wicket haul and 40-plus runs in an ODI. Sanath Jayasuriya (5/58 and 44 vs WI, 1997), Dasun Shanaka (5/43 and 42 vs IRE, 2016), and Thilan Thushara (5/47 and 40 vs IND, 2008) are the others. Notably, Wellalage is the first SL player with this double in the ODI Asia Cup.

Wellalage joins Kapil Dev on this list

During the match, Wellalage also took two catches to dismiss Ishan and Rahul. He caught and bowled Rahul. Therefore, Wellalage has become only the second player to register 40+ runs, five-plus wickets, and two-plus catches in an ODI. Indian legend Kapil Dev remains the only other player with this feat (vs Australia, 1983). Interestingly, both Wellalage and Kapil were on the losing side.

Wellalage's rise to prominence

Wellalage rose to prominence following his all-round exploits at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, where he led Sri Lanka. He scalped 17 wickets (most) from six matches in the tournament at an impressive average of 13.58. The youngster was also prolific with the bat, scoring 264 runs at a decent average of 44, as he ended up as SL's highest run-scorer.

