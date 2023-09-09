Asia Cup: Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud claim three-fers versus SL

Sports

Asia Cup: Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud claim three-fers versus SL

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 09, 2023 | 08:18 pm 2 min read

Taskin has raced to 90 ODI wickets (Source: X/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh have restricted Sri Lanka to 257/9 in the Super Fours Match 2 of the 2023 Asia Cup. Pacers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud made the ball talk in Colombo and claimed three wickets apiece. Though both bowlers went for runs, they made sure that SL lost wickets regularly. Mahmud was particularly impressive with the new ball. Here we look at their stats.

An impressive show from the pace duo

Mahmud drew the first blood for SL in the sixth over, dismissing opener Dimuth Karunaratne (18). He then dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva (6), applying brakes on SL's scoring rate. Dasun Shanaka (24) was his final victim of the day. Meanwhile, Taskin dismissed Charith Asalanka (10) to open his account. Maheesh Theekshana (2) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (93) fell prey to him in the final over.

Here are Taskin's ODI stats

Taskin eventually returned with figures worth 3/62 in 10 overs. The right-arm speedster, who claimed a fifer on his ODI debut against India in 2014, has now raced to 90 wickets in 63 games at an economy of 5.41. The tally includes two fifers. Against Sri Lanka, he has raced to 14 wickets in nine ODIs with his economy being 5.72 (4W: 2).

Impressive start to Mahmud's ODI career

Meanwhile, Mahmud recorded 3/48 in his eight overs. He has indeed made a stunning start to his ODI career. In 16 matches, he has raced to 24 wickets at an economy rate of 5.75. His only five-wicket haul in the format came against Ireland earlier this year. Notably, this was his maiden outing against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format.

Share this timeline