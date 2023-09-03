Asia Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran smokes his fourth ODI half-century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 03, 2023 | 10:02 pm 2 min read

Ibrahim Zadran has raced to 904 runs in ODI cricket (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Ibrahim Zadran played a fighting knock in Afghanistan's clash against Bangladesh in the 2023 Asia Cup on Sunday in Lahore. The Afghanistan batter was very cautious in his 75-run knock from 74 deliveries. Notably, this was Ibrahim's fourth ODI fifty. His innings was studded with 10 fours and a solitary maximum. Afghanistan were 131/3 in 27.3 overs when he was dismissed. Here's more.

A fighting hand from Ibrahim

It was always going to be difficult for the Afghans as they were chasing 335 against Bangladesh. It became even tougher when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed early on. Still, Ibrahim kept the scoreboard ticking and remained positive. He added 78 runs with Rahmat Shah, providing some stability to the Afghan innings. Later he stitched a 52-run partnership with Hashmatullah Shahidi. Hasan Mahmud dismissed him.

A look at Ibrahim's ODI numbers

Playing his 18th ODI match, Ibrahim has raced to 904 runs at an impressive average of 56.50. The batter has amassed four fifties and as many centuries in this format. Apart from today's fifty, Ibrahim has slammed a century against Bangladesh (ODIs). His highest score of 162 came against Sri Lanka in 2022 November. Ibrahim has compiled 236 runs in five ODIs against Bangladesh.

Second-highest run-getter for Afghanistan since 2021

Ibrahim has been in sensational form for Afghanistan in ODIs in the last two years. He has hammered 902 runs in 17 ODIs at an exceptional average of 60.13 since 2021. Only Gurbaz with 954 runs has scored more than him for Afghanistan. He has gradually become more dependable in this format as all of his eight 50-plus scores have come in this period.

Bangladesh score 334/5

Earlier Bangladesh posted a score of 334/5 in 50 overs. Shakib Al Hasan's side rode on centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

