Bangladesh earn consolation win; Afghanistan win ODI series 2-1

Written by Parth Dhall July 11, 2023 | 07:14 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh earned a seven-wicket win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the 3rd ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The hosts successfully chased down 127 after Afghanistan suffered a batting collapse. Skipper Litton Das led Bangladesh from the front, while left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam took a four-wicket haul earlier. Nevertheless, it was a consolation win for Bangladesh as Afghanistan won the three-match series 2-1.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Afghanistan were off to a poor start. Shoriful was hostile and dominated the Afghans. He troubled the batters and claimed four wickets. Only Azmatullah Omarzai (56) put up a fight for Afganistan. Ultimately, the visitors were reduced to 126 in 45.2 overs. Bangladesh too lost Mohammad Naim and Najmul Hossain Shanto initially, but Litton and Shakib Al Hasan got them home.

Shoriful's career-best ODI figures

Shoriful made his presence felt in the third over by removing the in-form Ibrahim Zadran. Four balls later, Rahmat Shah edged a delivery going down leg-side and Mushfiqur Rahim gathered it comfortably. He then trapped Mohammad Nabi right in front of the wickets in the ninth over. Lastly, he removed Abdul Rahman with a short-pitch delivery. Shoriful took his career-best ODI figures (4/21).

Afghanistan's lowest ODI total against Bangladesh

The Afghans showed signs of struggle for the first time in this series. The visitors were bundled out for 126, which is their lowest ODI score against Bangladesh. Their previous lowest ODI total against Bangladesh was 138 in 2016.

Nabi completes 150 ODI wickets

Afghanistan all-rounder Nabi took one of Bangladesh's three wickets as he removed Shakib. However, it was too late. Nevertheless, Nabi unlocked a momentous achievement in ODI cricket. He became the second bowler to take 150 ODI wickets for Afghanistan, after Rashid Khan (167). The former now has 150 wickets from 142 ODIs at an average of 31.94. The tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls.

Litton slams his 10th ODI fifty

After failing twice, Bangladesh skipper Litton finally delivered with the bat. He took over the reins from Tamim Iqbal, who decided to retire from international cricket before taking a U-turn. Litton played a captain's knock in the third ODI, having smacked a 60-ball 53 (3 fours and 2 sixes). It was his 10th half-century in the 50-over format.

