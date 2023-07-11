Sports

Bangladesh's Sultana Khatun registers her best WT20I figures versus India

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 11, 2023 | 05:07 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh Women restricted India Women for only 95/8 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCBTigers)

Sultana Khatun was the pick of the bowlers for the Bangladesh Women's team in the second WT20I against India Women in Mirpur. Sultana finished with career-best figures of 3/21 from her four overs. The 27-year-old spun her web around the Indian batters and restricted the Indian eves to only 95/8 in their 20 overs. Notably, this is her first three-wicket haul in WT20Is.

A brilliant spell from Sultana

Sultana was brought into action in the fourth over and she scalped twice in her second over. Firstly, she deceived Shafali Verma as the batter holed out the mid-off fielder. In the next ball, she removed Harmanpreet Kaur, who was outfoxed by the extra bounce and slight turn and got knocked over. Lastly, she dismissed Harleen Deol, who miscued her shot.

A look at her WT20I numbers

Having made her WT20I debut for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in May this year, Sultana has now claimed six wickets in this format in four matches. The all-rounder owns a decent economy of 6.25. As mentioned, these are her best figures in WT20Is.

Lowest total for India Women versus Bangladesh in WT20Is

It was a bad day at the office with the bat for the Indian eves as they could only manage 95/8 from their allotted 20 overs. This is their lowest score in WT20Is against Bangladesh. This surpassed the 101/1 that they compiled against Bangladesh in 2014 at Cox's Bazar. Interestingly, India won that match courtesy of some good bowling from Sravanthi Naidu (4/9).

