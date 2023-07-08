Sports

BAN vs AFG: Ibrahim Zadran slams his fourth ODI hundred

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 08, 2023 | 05:55 pm 2 min read

This is Ibrahim Zadran's maiden ODI ton against Bangladesh (Photo credit: Twitter/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan youngster Ibrahim Zadran starred with a cruising century against Bangladesh in the second ODI at Chattogram. This is Ibrahim's fourth ODI hundred and his maiden hundred against the Bangla Tigers. He stitched a record partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz to guide Afghanistan forward. Courtesy of his 119-ball century, Afghanistan posted a mammoth total of 331/9 from their 50 overs. Here's more.

A well-calculated knock from Ibrahim

Ibrahim has been in sensational form in recent times as he has scored a lot of runs. He showed patience and allowed Gurbaz to take the attack to the opposition. However, once he got set he opened his shoulders. He and Gurbaz have added 256 runs together, which is the highest opening partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs. He slammed nine fours and a six.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 13th ODI, Zadran has compiled 748 runs at an impressive average of 68. Besides the four centuries, he has smoked two fifties in this format. Two of the hundreds have come against Sri Lanka. As mentioned, this is Ibrahim's first century against Bangladesh in this format. He has scored 160 runs against them in three matches at an average of 80.

Highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs

Gurbaz and Ibrahim's 256-run stand is the highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs (any wicket). The duo surpassed Mohammad Shahzad and Karim Sadiq's 218*-run stand for the second wicket against Scotland in 2010. Among opening stands, they went ahead of Sadiq and Javed Ahmadi's 141-run opening stand against the Netherlands in 2012. Overall, they recorded the 13th-highest opening stand in ODIs.

How did the innings shape up?

Bangladesh won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first. The Afghanistan openers, Gurbaz and Ibrahim gave the visitors a flying start. They stitched a record 256-run stand together as both batters slammed centuries. After their dismissals, Bangladesh came back into the game. The hosts picked up a bunch of wickets and restricted them to 331/9. Mohammad Nabi (25*) played a nice cameo.

