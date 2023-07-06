Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Bas de Leede claims his maiden ODI fifer

CWC Qualifiers: Bas de Leede claims his maiden ODI fifer

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 06, 2023 | 04:23 pm 1 min read

Bas de Leede claimed 5/52 in 10 overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede claimed a five-wicket haul against Scotland in the Super Sixes Match 8 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The right-arm pacer returned with 5/52 in 10 overs as Scotland posted 277/9 while batting first. Notably, this was the all-rounder's maiden fifer in ODIs. He has been in sublime form in the tournament. Here are his stats.

A look at his stats

Standing in his 30th ODI, de Leede has raced to 24 wickets at an economy of 5.95. With the bat, he has mustered 642 runs in the format at an average of 23.78 (50s: 2). In the ongoing tournament, he has raced to 15 wickets in seven games (ER: 5.7). He has also scored 162 runs at 32.40.

How did the innings pan out?

Scotland were off to a poor start as opener Matthew Cross departed for a duck. While Christopher McBride (32) threw away his start, George Munsey (9) could not do much. Centurion Brandon McMullen (106) and skipper Richie Berrington (64) steadied the ship with a 137-run stand for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, pacer Ryan Klein also claimed a couple of important wickets.

Share this timeline