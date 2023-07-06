Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Brandon McMullen hammers his second ton of tournament

McMullen races past 500 ODI runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Extending his dream run, Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen smoked a sparking century against the Netherlands in the Super Sixes Match 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The dasher ended up scoring 106 off 110 balls (11 fours, 3 sixes). This was his second ODI ton as his maiden one was also recorded in this tournament. Here are his stats.

Another fine knock from McMullen

McMullen arrived in the middle after Scotland lost their opener Matthew Cross for a duck. The former steadied the ship with a 45-run stand with Christopher McBride (32) for the second wicket. He then joined forces with skipper Richie Berrington and the duo added 137 runs for the fourth wicket. McMullen, who was watchful early on, shifted gears after getting to his fifty.

500-plus runs for McMullen

McMullen reached his second ODI hundred in just his 15th appearance in the format. He also owns as many fifties as the all-rounder has raced to 540 runs at 49.09. With his right-arm pacer, he has scalped 23 wickets which includes a fifer (5/34), which was recorded against Ireland earlier in the tournament. Meanwhile, his maiden ODI hundred (136) came against Oman.

Third batter with multiple hundreds

Meanwhile, McMullen has become the third batter to slam multiple centuries in the competition. He has joined the likes of West Indies's Nicholas Pooran (2) and Zimbabwe's Sean Williams (3). Meanwhile, no other all-rounder owns both, a fifer and a century in the ongoing tournament.

