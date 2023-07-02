Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Pathum Nissanka hammers a match-winning 101* versus Zimbabwe

CWC Qualifiers: Pathum Nissanka hammers a match-winning 101* versus Zimbabwe

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 02, 2023 | 07:24 pm 2 min read

Pathum Nissanka hammered a solid 101* (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pathum Nissanka hammered a solid 101* as Sri Lanka humbled Zimbabwe in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday. With this win, Sri Lanka have qualified for the 2023 ICC World Cup in India later this year. Zimbabwe scored a paltry 165/10 before Sri Lanka chased down the 166-run target by nine wickets. Here we present the key details.

Nissanka scores a solid ton

Nissanka was his side's aggressor and with support from Dimuth Karunaratne, they added 103 runs for the opening wicket. Karunaratne took his time and scored a 56-ball 30. Thereafter, Nissanka then shared an unbeaten fifty-plus stand alongside Kusal Mendis. Nissanka's knock was laced with 14 fours and he consumed 102 balls. It was a knock of composure and finesse from the Lankan opener.

Nissanka slams his 2nd ODI ton; averages 80-plus versus Zimbabwe

With this knock of 101*, Nissanka has clocked his second ODI century and a first versus Zimbabwe. He has raced to 1,137 runs at an average of 39.20. Besides his two tons, he also has nine fifties under his belt. In four matches versus Zimbabwe, Nissanka has amassed 247 runs at an outstanding 82.33. He has one ton and two fifties.

How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe lost early wickets and were reduced to 30/3 at one stage before Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza added a fifty-plus stand. Williams scored a fine fifty and once he was dismissed (127/5), the Lankans got the job done in getting Zimbabwe dismissed. Maheesh Theekshana claimed a four-wicket haul. In response, the Lankan openers laid the foundation for a massive win.

Share this timeline