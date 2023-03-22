Sports

Kane Williamson rises to number two in ICC Test Rankings

Kane Williamson rises to number two in ICC Test Rankings

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 22, 2023, 01:57 pm 2 min read

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has risen to number two in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Batters (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has risen to number two in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Batters. Williamson, who shined versus Sri Lanka in the recently concluded two-match series, has gained 51 rating points to have a total of 883 points. He is 32 points behind Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. Williamson won the Player of the Series award versus SL.

Williamson gains big; Karunaratne enters top 10

Labuschagne tops the chart with 931 rating points. Williamson, who has gained big (4 places), is closing in on the Aussie international. Steve Smith, Joe Root, Babar Azam, and Travis Head have all dropped a place each among batters. Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne, who slammed twin fifties in the second encounter versus NZ, has risen to 10th. He has 749 rating points.

Sixth double-century in Tests; 8,000-plus runs

After scoring 1 and a match-winning 121* in the first match versus SL, Williamson hammered 215 next. He clocked his sixth double-century in Tests. During his knock, he also became the first New Zealand batter to complete 8,000 runs in Tests. Meanwhile, it was overall his 28th century in Tests. He ended up scoring 215 (296 balls) (23 fours, 2 sixes).

Southee and Henry gain among bowlers

Tim Southee, who claimed four scalps in the second match versus SL, has risen to 11th in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. He jumped one place and has 731 rating points. Matt Henry jumped four spots to be placed 31st.

ICC ODI Rankings: Siraj drops down to 3rd

Mohammed Siraj lost his place at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers. Australia's Josh Hazlewood, who is absent from the ongoing series in India, has re-claimed pole position. Siraj has dropped into a tie for third with in-form quick Mitchell Starc, who claimed a fifer in the second ODI. West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph rose to 11th after impressing versus South Africa.