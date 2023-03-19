Sports

India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh slams a blistering fifty

India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh slams a blistering fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 19, 2023, 06:48 pm 2 min read

Marsh starred with a 36-ball 66* (Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Australia thrashed India in the 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam to level the three-match series 1-1. The Men in Yellow chased down a paltry 118, winning by 10 wickets. Openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh drove Australia to a clinical win. Marsh starred with a 36-ball 66* (6 fours and 6 sixes). Earlier, a magnificent five-wicket haul by Mitchell Starc mowed down India's batting line-up.

Second half-century of the series

The Indian bowlers were in tatters while defending 118. Openers Head (51*) and Marsh (66*) demolished the Indian pace attack, making it a one-sided affair. The latter turned out to be the aggressor, having raced to his half-century off just 28 balls. It was his second half-century of the series and 15th overall in ODIs. Marsh now has eight ODI fifties against India.

Marsh averages 103.66 against India in ODIs

Marsh now averages a staggering 103.66 against India in ODIs. The tally includes a strike rate of 22.44. The right-handed batter has 311 runs against India in the format. A look at his ODI scores against India: 12*(13) 17(14) 33(42) 102*(84) 81 (65) 66* (36).

A look at his ODI career

Marsh made his ODI debut against South Africa in 2011 in Centurion. Marsh has now raced to 1,961 runs in 71 ODIs at 34.40 (SR: 92.23). The tally includes one ton and 15 fifties. Notably, Marsh's solitary ODI ton came against India in 2016. Meanwhile, the all-rounder, who bowls right-arm pace, also owns 54 ODI wickets (ER: 5.43).

How did the match pan out?

Australia's decision to field first proved to be spot-on as India were reduced to 49/5. Starc breathed fire with the new ball, taking four of the first five wickets. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added 22 runs together but to no avail. Axar Patel returned unbeaten (29*). Australia touched the 100-run mark in the ninth over and finished it off soon (11 overs).

Third-highest run-rate in century opening partnerships in ODIs

Marsh and Head added an unbeaten 121*(66) stand. Their run-rate of 11 is the third-highest in century opening partnerships in ODIs. Martin Guptill-Brendon McCullum: 105(43) - 14.65 vs England, 2015 and Guptill-Tom Latham: 118*(50) - 14.16 vs SL, 2015 occupy the top-two spots.