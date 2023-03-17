Sports

India to play a three-match T20I series against Ireland

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 17, 2023, 07:15 pm 2 min read

India played Ireland twice last year in June

Ireland will once again host India for a three-match T20I series in August, confirmed by Cricket Ireland. Hardik Pandya had led the Indian team to Ireland where they played 2 T20Is last year in June. Although India won both matches, the hosts gave a good fight at least in the first match when they were mighty close to victory. Here's more.

India enjoy a perfect record against Ireland in T20Is

India have a perfect record against Ireland in T20Is as they have met each other five times in total, with India bagging five wins. Four of India's wins have come in Ireland across their last two tours in 2022 and 2018. The only match at a neutral venue was held in Nottingham during the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup where again India emerged victorious.

Ireland to play final ODI Super League series against Bangladesh

Ireland will also play Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series as they try their best to directly qualify for the ICC World Cup held later this year in India. A 3-0 win for Ireland will be sufficient for them to secure the eighth spot in the Super League which will help them gain direct qualification for October's World Cup in India.

How did the last T20I series pan out?

The last T20I series between India and Ireland saw the visitors bag a 2-0 win. India won a rain-curtailed first game pretty convincingly as Harry Tector's 33-ball 64 went in vain. The second game was a thriller, as Deepak Hooda scored a ton and India posted 225/7. Ireland were fantastic in the chase as they fell short by just 4 runs.

Key information from the previous series

The 176-run stand between Sanju Samson and Hooda in Dublin against Ireland is India's highest-ever partnership in T20I cricket. They broke Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's 165-run stand which came against Sri Lanka in 2017. The legendary stand between Sanju and Hooda is also the highest-ever partnership for the 2nd wicket in T20I history.