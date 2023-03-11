Sports

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill slams his 2nd Test century

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill slams his 2nd Test century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 11, 2023, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill smashed his second Test hundred, first at home (Source: Twitter/ShubmanGill)

With the weight of expectations on his shoulders, Shubman Gill stood tall to the task and slammed his second Test hundred in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at Ahmedabad. The 23-year-old played a well-paced innings that had the right mix of patience and aggression. His century helped the host get close to the visitors' total of 480.

A classy knock from Shubman Gill

The Indian opener played with great intent on a pitch that has been favoring the batters. He smashed 10 fours and a six to bring up his first Test hundred at home. He looked good in the 74-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma, and once he got out, Gill took the lead. Gill scored his first Test hundred against Bangladesh last December.

Most runs scored since the start of the year

Gill has been in fiery form as he has been smoking hundreds across formats. He is the highest run scorer this year with over 890 runs, which includes five hundreds and one fifty, averaging over 71. Earlier this year, he became the youngest Indian to slam a T20I hundred and also the youngest Indian to score a double-hundred in ODIs, both against New Zealand.

How has the match progressed?

Australia batted first and scored a mammoth 480, courtesy of hundreds from Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114). In reply, India got off to a great start until Rohit perished. However, Gill continued the charge along with Chesteshwar Pujara as the duo helped the host cross the 150-run mark. India are still behind by over 250 runs.