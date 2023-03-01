Sports

Nathan Lyon dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for 12th time: Key stats

Lyon owns over 100 Test wickets versus India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Nathan Lyon dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for one in India's first innings in the ongoing third Test against Australia in Indore. Lyon has now dismissed Pujara 12 times in the longest format. Only veteran England pacer James Anderson has dismissed the Indian batter as many times in the whites. Here we decode the battle between Lyon and Pujara in Test cricket.

Why does this story matter?

One of India's most successful Test batters, Pujara has struggled against Lyon.

The off-spinner dismissed him for the second time in the ongoing series.

In Indore, Pujara went on the back foot to tackle Lyon's short-length delivery.

The ball stayed low and turned in a long way and crashed into the middle stump.

A dejected Pujara walked back, managing just one off four deliveries.

Pujara vs Lyon in Tests

As mentioned, Pujara has fallen prey to Lyon 12 times in 31 Test innings. The star spinner hasn't dismissed any other batter as many or more times in whites. Lyon has dismissed Pujara seven times in India and five times in Australia. Overall, the right-handed batter has accumulated 532 runs in 1,205 balls versus Lyon at an average of 44.33.

His struggles against spin

Overall in Tests, Pujara has been dismissed by spinners 52 times in 126 Test innings (Average: 64.01). At home, spinners have dismissed him 39 times in 72 Test innings (Average: 53.46). Meanwhile, off-spinners have dismissed the veteran batter 30 times in 106 Test innings (Average: 62.63). Pujara's last five dismissals in Tests have been caused by spinners.

His numbers in Tests

Pujara owns 7,053 runs across 101 Tests at an average of 43.81. He has struck 19 tons and 34 fifties. The batter has struggled in the ongoing series with his scores reading: 7,0, 31* and 1. Against Australia, Pujara has smoked 1,932 runs in 23 Tests. He averages a stellar 50.84. He has notched five hundreds and 10 half-centuries (HS: 204).

Last home Test ton in 2017

Meanwhile, Pujara mustered his last Test century at home in November 2017 versus Sri Lanka. After that game, he has played 18 Tests in India, accumulating 724 runs at 30.16. The tally includes six fifties with his highest score being 86.

A look at Lyon's Test numbers

Standing in his 118th Test, Lyon has now completed 471 wickets in the format at a 31-plus average. The tally includes 22 fifers (10W: 3). Against India, Lyon has raced past 100 scalps in the longest format. He is the only Australian bowler to scalp 100 or more Test wickets against India. Eight of his 22 Test fifers have been recorded versus India.

India off to a poor start

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss in the third Test and elected to bat. The decision turned out to be disastrous as India's top-order crumbled versus spinners. Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann's brilliance reduced India to 45/5. India are 2-0 up in the series and are eyeing a series win. A victory would also seal India's berth in the ICC World Test Championship final.