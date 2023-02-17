Sports

Peter Handscomb surpasses 1,000 career Test runs, hits 5th fifty

Handscomb scored an unbeaten 72

Australian batter Peter Handscomb scored a valiant half-century in the ongoing opening Test versus India. Though wickets kept tumbling at the other hand, Handscomb continued to fight as he surpassed 1,000 runs. He remained unbeaten on 72 off 142 balls, a knock laced with nine boundaries. Notably, the ongoing series marks Handscomb's return to Test cricket after over four years.

A fighting knock from Handscomb

Australia won the toss and elected to bat at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The visitors were reeling at 108/4 when Handscomb arrived to bat at number six. He batted with intent early on to neutralize the threat of Indian spinners. Handscomb added 59 runs apiece with Usman Khawaja (81) and skipper Pat Cummins (33). The same helped the Aussies score 263.

1,000 Test runs for Handscomb

Handscomb accomplished the milestone of 1,000 runs in his 18th game in the format. The 31-year-old currently tallies 1,043 runs at an impressive average of 40.12. The tally includes five fifties and a couple of hundreds. 110 reads his highest score in the format.

Handscomb's comeback to whites

As mentioned, the ongoing series marked Handscomb's comeback to whites. Before the opening contest, the right-handed batter made his previous Test appearance in January 2019. Meanwhile, Handscomb showcased resilience in the first Test in Nagpur as well, returning with scores of 31 and six. Notably, the right-handed batter piped the in-form Travis Head to make a place in the Australia XI in the opener.

How has Handscomb fared versus India?

Handscomb has now raced to 412 in nine Tests against India at an average of 29.42. The stylish batter recorded his second Test fifty against the Indian team. Meanwhile, he has done pretty well on spin-friendly Indian tracks, garnering 307 runs at 34.11 in five games. Both his Test fifties versus India have been recorded in the sub-continent.

How did Australia's innings pan out?

Put to bowl, India bundled the visitors out for 263 on the opening day. The likes of David Warner (15), Marnus Labuschagne (18), and Steve Smith (0) fell cheaply. Travis Head (12), who replaced Matt Renshaw, departed soon. Usman Khawaja and Handscomb shone with fifties. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (3/57), Mohammed Shami (4/60), and Ravindra Jadeja (3/68) were the wicket-takers.