Aaron Finch retires from international cricket: Decoding his notable records

Written by V Shashank Feb 07, 2023, 12:23 pm 3 min read

Aaron Finch guided Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

One of Australia's finest cricketers, Aaron Finch, has called time on his T20I career. The 36-year-old brought an end to an impeccable international career. He announced his retirement from ODIs last September. Finch guided Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021. He is the only captain with two 150-plus scores in T20Is. We decode his key stats in international cricket.

Fastest Aussie batter to reach 3,000 T20I runs

Finch (3,120) is the first Aussie to breach the 3,000-run mark in T20Is. He remains the second-fastest to reach 3,000 T20I runs (98 innings). Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are tied in this regard (81 innings). He is the only batter to date with two 150-plus scores in T20I cricket. He led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup honor in the 2021 edition.

A look at his T20I records

Finch holds the record for playing most T20Is as a captain (76). Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Eoin Morgan (72 matches each) trail him. The right-handed batter is Australia's leading run-getter in men's T20Is. He concluded his career with 3,120 runs at 34.28. Finch's 172 against Zimbabwe is the highest-ever score in T20Is. He also has the third-highest total in this regard (156 vs England).

Finch owns this noteworthy record

In July 2018, Finch became the first player to reach 900 rating points on the official International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings. He ranks third in the all-time T20I rankings, behind England's Dawid Malan (915) and India's Suryakumar Yadav (910).

Finch slammed seven ODI tons against England

Finch owns the most ODI centuries by an Australian batter against a single opposition (7 vs England). Adam Gilchrist (six against Sri Lanka) and Ricky Ponting (six each against India and New Zealand) trail him. Kohli (10 against Sri Lanka) leads the overall tally. Meanwhile, Finch (17) has the fourth-most ODI tons for Australia, behind Ponting (29), David Warner (19), and Mark Waugh (18).

An Aussie Run Machine!

Finch is the joint-second-fastest Australian to reach 1,000 ODI runs (27 innings). He shares this record with Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, and Michael Hussey. Finch (105) is the third-fastest Australian to reach 4,000 ODI runs after Warner (93) and Dean Jones (102). Finch (5,406) breached the 5,000-run mark in his 126th inning. He became the second-fastest Aussie batter after Warner (115).

A look at his career achievements

Finch captained Australia in 55 ODIs and concluded with a 31-24 record. He was named Australia's Men's ODI Player of the Year in 2020. He is a two-time winner of Australia's Men's T20I Player of the Year award (2014 and 2018). All-rounder Glenn Maxwell equaled his tally in 2019. Only Shane Watson (2012, 2013, and 2017) has won more such honors.

Finch's numbers in World Cups

Finch compiled 787 runs across 18 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup. He was a part of the winning team in 2015, scoring a clutch 81 against India in the semi-final. He guided Australia to the 2019 WC semi-finals, besides amassing 507 runs at 50.70. Finch amassed 458 runs in T20 World Cups, the third-most for Australia behind Warner (806) and Watson (537).