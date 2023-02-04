Sports

IND vs AUS: Cameron Green won't bowl in first Test

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 04, 2023, 11:59 am 3 min read

Cameron Green has featured in 18 Tests so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green won't be bowling in the opening Test versus India, confirmed team skipper Pat Cummins. The 23-year-old fractured his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last month. He, however, is expected to participate in the opening game as a batter. The Aussie captain has backed Green to regain bowling-fitness quickly. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The four-match series gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur.

Stakes are incredibly high as Australia need at least a draw to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final without depending on other results.

Green has made a terrific start to his international career and his Test numbers are brilliant in particular.

His all-round ability provides the side with the required balance.

Here's what Cummins said!

"He (Green) won't be bowling (in the first Test). The next week's obviously really important," Cummins told Fox Sports. "He hasn't been able to do a lot yet. I think the nature of that particular injury is once it comes good, it comes good really quickly. Hopefully we're at that stage where the next week, it really does improve a lot," he added.

How Green has fared in Tests?

Green has been a force to reckon with Tests since his debut in the format in December 2020. He currently owns 806 runs at a decent average of 35.04. The tally includes six fifties. With the ball, he has scalped 23 wickets in whites at 29.78. The right-arm pacer has a fifer under his belt. Notably, Green can consistently bowl over 140 KMPH.

Green is to stay away from bowling till April 13

Green will stay away from bowling for at least till April 13 after the conclusion of India series. The decision is a part of Cricket Australia's workload management policy guidelines. Green was picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. MI can miss his bowling services in their first few games. CA has informed the same to IPL officials.

Mitchell Starc ruled out of the opener

Mitchell Starc's unavailability for the first Test is confirmed as the left-arm pacer continues to recover from his tendon damage. Cummins, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon are likely to form Australia's bowling attack in the Nagpur Test.

Australia have shyed away from the Border-Gavaskar trophy of late

Australia last defeated India in a Test series back in 2014-15 at home. Since then, the two powerhouses have crossed swords in three Test series and India recorded a 2-1 win on all occasions. The Aussies last toured India for a Test series in 2017.

Australia Test squad for the tour of India

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.