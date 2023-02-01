Sports

WPL auction to take place on February 11 or 13

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 01, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Five teams will take part in WPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The player auction for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to take place on February 11 in New Delhi or February 13 in Mumbai, reported ESPNcricinfo. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will make the final call this week. Meanwhile, BCCI has earmarked two venues in Mumbai to host the tournament. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Five teams will feature in WPL 2023 based in Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

22 games will be played in the season. ESPNcricinfo earlier reported that WPL 2023 is likely to be played from March 4 to 24.

Each franchise will have an auction purse of Rs. 12 crore to build their squads.

The squad strength will be between 15 and 18 players.

BCCI had to change plans

The auction was initially planned to take place in the first week of February. It was postponed majorly due to two reasons. Firstly, three WPL franchise owners also own teams in the ILT20 and the SA20. The second reason is that the franchises have had limited time to assemble their coaching staff. The two tournaments will conclude on February 11 and 12, respectively.

WPL 2023 will take place in Mumbai

As mentioned, the competition will reportedly be played across two venues in Mumbai - Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Cricket Academy in Navi Mumbai. The major reason behind limiting the tournament to a city is the potential logistical challenges the BCCI could face as the WPL will get underway a week after the conclusion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Owners of the five teams

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.

Jhulan Goswami to mentor Mumbai

Meanwhile, former India women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami has been roped in by Mumbai as a bowling coach and mentor. Former India captain and team director of Delhi Capitals, Sourav Ganguly confirmed the same. "Jhulan has gone to Mumbai," Ganguly told media at Eden Gardens on Tuesday (January 31). "We had given her an offer, but she is going to Mumbai."

A look at Goswami's international career

Goswami played 12 Test matches for India Women, having snapped up 44 wickets at 17.36. She recorded three five-wicket hauls with the best match haul of 10/78. In 204 Women's ODIs, she has taken 255 scalps at 22.0 (two five-fors). Goswami, who retired last year, is still the highest wicket-taker in the format. In 68 T20Is, Goswami managed 56 scalps at 21.94.