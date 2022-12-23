Sports

Cameron Green becomes the second-most expensive player in IPL history

Cameron Green becomes the second-most expensive player in IPL history

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 23, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

Cameron Green fetches his maiden IPL contract (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Australian all-rounder, Cameron Green has been sold to Mumbai Indians (MI) for a staggering Rs. 17.5 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. The youngster has risen to prominence in recent times and many expect him to go a long way. Owing to the same, he became the second-most expensive player in IPL history. MI eventually signed him. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Green, who has received his maiden IPL contract, has made a stunning start to his international white-ball career.

He has shown the versatility to bat at different positions.

He scored two fifties as an opener when the Aussies toured India for three T20Is earlier this year.

Moreover, he can constantly clock over 140 KPH. All these factors make Green a hot property.

A look at his T20 numbers

Green has so far played just 21 T20 games, scoring 245 runs at a strike rate of 137.64. The tally includes two fifties, both in T20Is. With the ball, he has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 9.04. Though these numbers aren't appealing, his performances in the other two international formats have made a lot of noise.

Second-most expensive player in IPL history

Green has become the second-most expensive player in IPL auction history. Minutes before his signing, Punjab Kings bagged England all-rounder Sam Curran's services for Rs. 18.5 crore. No other player has fetched Rs. 17 crore or more at the auction. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins follows Green in the list among Aussies, having fetched Rs. 15.5 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 auction event.

Green to fill Kieron Pollard's boots

As Kieron Pollard has retired from IPL, Green has the onus to fill his boots. Meanwhile, his inclusion has bolstered MI's line-up which features dashers like Suryakumar Yadav, skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, and Tristan Stubbs. In the bowling department, Green would assist Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. MI have certainly formed a formidable squad for the next season.