Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history

Dec 23, 2022

Curran last played in IPL in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@IPL).

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a staggering Rs. 18.5 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Curran, who set his base price at Rs. 2 crore, ignited a bidding war among multiple franchises. He has become the most expensive player in IPL auction history. Curran would make a comeback to IPL, having missed last season.

Why does this story matter?

Curran has emerged as one of the most prominent all-rounders going around.

The left-arm pacer, who is a destructive lower-order batter, was instrumental in taking England to this year's ICC T20 World Cup title.

His ability to contain runs at death is the major reason behind his high price tag.

He is pretty well-versed with the drill of IPL as well.

A look at his IPL numbers

Curran, who made his IPL debut in 2019, currently owns 32 wickets in as many appearances. While his economy rate reads 9.21, the left-arm fast bowler has a hat-trick under his belt. With the bat, he has scored 337 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 149.78. The southpaw has smashed a couple of half-centuries in the tournament.

The most expensive player in IPL history

Curran has become the most expensive player in IPL history. No other player has fetched Rs. 18 crore at the auction. He displaced South Africa's Chris Morris, who fetched Rs. 16.25 crore from Rajasthan Royals at the 2021 auction. Ben Stokes, having fetched Rs. 14.25 crore from the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 event, is the next Englishman on the list.

Back in the Punjab camp

It must be noted that Sam Curran will return to the Punjab camp. He made his IPL debut for the franchise back in 2019. The southpaw scored 95 runs alongside scalping 10 wickets from nine games that season. The tally includes a fifty and a hat-trick as well. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought him in the following season.